4/10 Personalities

Helen Mirren has been finding the bright side of the pandemic. Working from home? “Much more convenient,” she said.
She bought a ring light for Zooms, balancing her laptop on two dictionaries. She’s savoring slow dinners with her husband, the director Taylor Hackford. They’ve been living together in the mountains near California’s Lake Tahoe for much of the last year.
The 75-year-old British star is also backing the documentary “My Beautiful Stutter,” which looks at the work of New York City-based nonprofit group SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young. The Discovery+ film follows five children who have been bullied due to how they speak, and looks at how the charity helps them with their confidence.
***
Ross Gay, Barbara Ehrenreich and Michael X. Wang are among the winners of prizes from PEN America, the literary and human rights organization. During a virtual ceremony Thursday night, Gay’s “Be Holding: A Poem” received the $75,000 Jean Stein Award for a book-length work that has “broken new ground by reshaping the boundaries of its form.”
Ehrenreich’s “Had I Known” won the $15,000 PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for essays by a “seasoned writer,” and Wang’s “Further News of Defeat” was given the $25,000 PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize for the best first book of short stories.
***
Peter Manso, a writer and longtime Cape Cod resident known for his exhaustively researched books and articles, including biographies on the likes of Marlon Brando and Norman Mailer, died Wednesday, most likely of a heart attack. He was 80.
As a journalist, Manso profiled Arnold Schwarzenegger, Roy Cohn and other famous figures for publications like Playboy, Vanity Fair, The New York Times and Politico. He closely followed the trial of Christa Worthington, a fashion writer who was killed in Truro, Mass., in 2002, and wrote a book, “Reasonable Doubt: The Fashion Writer, Cape Cod and the Trial of Chris McCowen,” about the case.
— The Associated Press