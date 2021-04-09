4/10 Personalities

Helen Mirren has been finding the bright side of the pandemic. Working from home? “Much more convenient,” she said.

She bought a ring light for Zooms, balancing her laptop on two dictionaries. She’s savoring slow dinners with her husband, the director Taylor Hackford. They’ve been living together in the mountains near California’s Lake Tahoe for much of the last year.

The 75-year-old British star is also backing the documentary “My Beautiful Stutter,” which looks at the work of New York City-based nonprofit group SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young. The Discovery+ film follows five children who have been bullied due to how they speak, and looks at how the charity helps them with their confidence.

***

Ross Gay, Barbara Ehrenreich and Michael X. Wang are among the winners of prizes from PEN America, the literary and human rights organization. During a virtual ceremony Thursday night, Gay’s “Be Holding: A Poem” received the $75,000 Jean Stein Award for a book-length work that has “broken new ground by reshaping the boundaries of its form.”