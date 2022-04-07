4/11 MetroBiz Index

On the cover: Steve Brown is co-owner and his son, Nick Brown, is president and co-owner of Virginia Artesian, a Hanover County-based artesian water and custom label bottling company. D6
Cover photo by: Staff photographer Daniel Sangjib Min
It’s been one year since Rob and Kristen Kaplan sold their house in Midlothian and most of their belongings, packed up their four children and…
Richmond entrepreneur Erica Cole will be featured in an episode of Shark Tank Friday, April 1.
DNA and chemical analysis could tell the researchers if the people were born in Africa before coming to the U.S., maybe as slaves.
Four people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night, after a Henrico Police vehicle was struck crossing an intersection of Chamberlayne and Wilkinson Road.
Bill Roth, the acclaimed voice of Virginia Tech football for decades, is returning to the post after a seven-year absence.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — As Tony Bennett watched this year’s Final Four games, in front of full crowds, he couldn’t help but think back to Virginia’s…
Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeffrey Faries retired last week after 15 years at the helm, just under a month after he was placed on administr…
A Richmond Circuit Court judge recently ruled that the city was protected from a lawsuit seeking $5 million in damages for a former police off…
On April Fools’ Day, Attorney General Jason Miyares has released a mock advisory opinion asserting that Kentucky improperly split off from Vir…
