4/13 Personalities

Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, confused some fans Monday when she posted on Instagram that she’s pregnant, and apparently married.

Spears — with liberal use of various emojis — didn’t name partner Sam Asghari as the “husband” and added: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”

Monday evening, Asghari added an Instagram post of his own.

Spears spoke of suffering from perinatal depression in the past, calling it “absolutely horrible” and saying she’s heartened that the condition is spoken of more freely among women now than at the time of her previous go arounds with her sons, ages 15 and 16. She shares the teens with ex Kevin Federline.

The 40-year-old Spears has said she longed for a baby with the 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but she has said the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship forced her to remain on birth control.

The two met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016.

***

English actor Millie Bobby Brown has noticed a shift in the way people and the media have treated her since she turned 18 in February.

When “Stranger Things” premiered on Netflix in July 2016, Brown was 12 years old. She soon became one of the world’s most famous children, known for playing telekinetic wunderkind Eleven on the streaming giant’s most popular new series at the time.

“I have definitely been dealing with that more within the last two weeks of turning 18 — definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way that the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age,” Brown said.

Brown’s remarks came a day before Netflix released the first full-length trailer for the fourth season of “Stranger Things.”