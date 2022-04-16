4/17 Personalities

Liz Sheridan, who played doting mom to Jerry Seinfeld on his hit sitcom, died early Friday. She was 93.

Sheridan died in her sleep from natural causes, five days after her April 10 birthday, said Amanda Hendon, her longtime representative and friend.

“How could anyone not like him?” Helen said of her beloved Jerry.

Her “Seinfeld” role as Helen was her best known but followed decades of work on stage and screen. In the 1970s, Sheridan appeared on Broadway in plays and musicals, the latter including “Happy End” with Meryl Streep and “Ballroom.”

In her book “Dizzy & Jimmy,” Sheridan recounted a romance in the early 1950s with a then-unknown James Dean.

Sheridan, nicknamed Dizzy, was a young nightclub dancer in New York City when she met Dean. After they split, he became a star with films including “Rebel Without a Cause.” He died in a car crash in 1955, at age 24.

Born Elizabeth Ann Sheridan, the New York native was married to jazz musician William Dale Wales, who died in 2003. Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, according to Hendon.

***

Cardi B and Offset are riding the happy wave.

More than seven months after he was born, the hip-hop power couple has revealed the name of their second child to their nearly 147 million combined followers and have shared the first public photos showing his full face.

Offset, 30, took the opportunity to reveal, in all caps, the name of their 7-month-old: Wave Set Cephus

His big sister, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born on July 10, 2018.

Proud mom Cardi B, 29, opted for a more visual message to officially welcome their little one into a world of shares, likes and retweets: a dinosaur, a crashing wave and a teddy bear.