4/17 Personalities

Issa Rae remembers what life was like when she was starting out in Hollywood: no money, and just hoping for a chance to be discovered.

The first episode of her viral webseries “Awkward Black Girl” launched a decade ago. She ran out of money, then was saved by a Kickstarter campaign. So Rae, now an aspiring entertainment mogul with a reported new $40 million WarnerMedia deal, wants to lighten the load for others hoping to climb the entertainment ladder. She’s teaming up with LIFEWTR, PepsiCo’s bottled water product line, and its “Life Unseen” campaign.

They’re hoping to shed light on 20 up-and-coming creatives in fashion, film, music and visual art from underrepresented communities. Their content will be featured at LIFEWTR.com, and their individual artwork will be displayed on a collection of 20 bottles starting next month. There’s also a #LifeUnseenContest on Instagram that includes a chance for five more artists to be mentored by Rae and provided $10,000 each for future projects.

