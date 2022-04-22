4/23 Nation Briefs

Fla. counselor accused of sending teen pics

A crisis hotline counselor in Florida sent obscene material to a teenager who called asking for help, sheriff’s officials said.

The teen called the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s 211 hotline around 9:30 p.m. on March 28. She left her contact information so an intervention specialist could return the call, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

A man called back and introduced himself as a counselor at the center named “William,” and they spoke for about an hour on a recorded line, the release said. During other calls, he learned she was on social media and reportedly began sending direct messages to her, including explicit videos and photos. He then asked her to send naked photos of herself. She refused and reported the incident to a school resource deputy the next day.

Detectives then questioned the man and he confessed, they said. Authorities are concerned there could be additional victims.

Police: Mom called in school bomb threat

A woman has been arrested months after threatening to blow up her son’s high school unless cafeteria workers started giving him more food, officials said.

The threat was left Feb. 3 in a voicemail to Cocoa High School on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, according to police and court records. The 41-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with making a false bomb threat and disruption of a school.

She did not leave her name on the voicemail, but the school’s caller ID recorded the number, an arrest report said. The school was evacuated, but no weapons or explosive devices were found.

A resource officer confirmed that her child had gotten into an argument Feb. 3 with a cafeteria worker because he wanted more food.

La. child forced to drink whiskey dies

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl’s grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed a cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning. The little girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, more than eight times the .08% driving limit for an adult, authorities said.

Fla. bride accused of lacing food with pot

A 42-year-old Florida bride and her 31-year-old caterer are accused of serving food laced with marijuana to unsuspecting guests at a wedding reception.

The report says 30 to 40 people attended the Feb. 19 event.

Several people who said they felt “stoned” were taken to the hospital for treatment. The arrest report says several tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Another guest told deputies that after feeling stoned, she asked the bride if cannabis was in the food and was told “yes” by the smiling bride, an affidavit said.