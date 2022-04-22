4/23 Personalities

Authorities this week were investigating an incident in which former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday night.

The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat, repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head and drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a JetBlue plane bound for Florida.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” representatives for Tyson said in an email to The Associated Press.

Before the altercation, the man is seen standing over Tyson’s seat, waving his arms and talking animatedly while the former boxer sits quietly. Both were released pending further investigation, police said.

***

Romeo Rolando Hinojosa-Smith, an award-winning Texas author who began in the 1970s writing a series of novels that told the stories of people living in a fictional county along the Texas-Mexico border, died this week at an assisted living facility for dementia patients near Austin. He was 93.

Hinojosa-Smith, an English professor at the University of Texas at Austin for over 30 years, is known for his “Klail City Death Trip” series, which chronicles the changes that have taken place in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, where he grew up. The National Book Critics Circle honored the author with its 2013 Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award.

***

Stephen Colbert tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, canceling the night’s episode of “The Late Show.” Colbert, 57, said he felt fine and had received three vaccine doses.

“The Late Show” had planned to air reruns from Friday through May 1, so the only episode that was affected was Thursday’s, the show said in a tweet.