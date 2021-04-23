4/24 Nation Briefs

Panel urges change in military assault cases
WASHINGTON — A Pentagon panel is recommending that decisions to prosecute service members for sexual assault be made by independent authorities, not commanders, in what would be a major reversal of military practice and a change long sought by Congress, The Associated Press has learned.
The recommendation by an independent review commission created by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin goes against decades of vehement Pentagon arguments to keep cases within the chain of command. It was among a number of initial recommendations delivered to Austin on Thursday, according to two senior defense officials.
Austin expects to seek input from military service leaders before making any final decision, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity . But combating sexual assault in the military is a top priority for Austin, and the fact that this recommendation was made so directly and quickly suggests it will carry a lot of weight.
Chad holds funeral for late president Deby
The leaders of France and several African nations gathered Friday in Chad for the funeral of President Idriss Deby, whose three-decade reign met its end this week, sowing more chaos into a region rattled by conflict.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, the current chair of the African Union, were among the heads of state at the ceremony for the late president, who ruled the Central African nation for 30 years and died at age 68.
Deby, an important ally to Western nations in the fight against Islamic extremism in Africa, was fatally wounded this week while visiting the front lines of the battle against the rebels, a military spokesman has said.
Both opposition leaders and the rebels accused of killing Deby say they aren’t happy with what they say amounts to a coup after power was handed over to Deby’s son, 37-year-old Mahamat Idriss Deby, to lead an 18-month transitional government.
Maxwell pleads not guilty to new charges
NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell faced her trial judge in person for the first time Friday as lawyers squabbled over exactly when she should be tried on sex trafficking charges that allege that she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse at his posh residences.
Maxwell, a British socialite and one-time girlfriend of the financier, pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking conspiracy and an additional sex trafficking charge that were added in a rewritten indictment released last month by a Manhattan federal court grand jury. The new indictment stretched the timespan of the charges from three years to a decade.
Her lawyers maintain they need months of additional preparation because of the new charges, making it impossible to keep a July 12 trial date. Prosecutors have said the new charges should not require substantial additional work because they add a single victim to the three already described in the indictment.
The judge didn’t make an immediate decision on a possible new date for the trial, but told lawyers she wants to avoid a long delay.
— From wire reports