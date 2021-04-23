4/24 Nation Briefs

French President Emmanuel Macron and Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, the current chair of the African Union, were among the heads of state at the ceremony for the late president, who ruled the Central African nation for 30 years and died at age 68.

Deby, an important ally to Western nations in the fight against Islamic extremism in Africa, was fatally wounded this week while visiting the front lines of the battle against the rebels, a military spokesman has said.

Both opposition leaders and the rebels accused of killing Deby say they aren’t happy with what they say amounts to a coup after power was handed over to Deby’s son, 37-year-old Mahamat Idriss Deby, to lead an 18-month transitional government.

Maxwell pleads not guilty to new charges

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell faced her trial judge in person for the first time Friday as lawyers squabbled over exactly when she should be tried on sex trafficking charges that allege that she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse at his posh residences.