4/24 Personalities

Gal Gadot is using her Hollywood starpower to spotlight remarkable women from around the world.

The “Wonder Woman” actor is host and executive producer of a new documentary series that follows six women who made a positive impact on their communities despite dealing with poverty, violence, discrimination and natural disasters.

The 35-year-old says “National Geographic Presents IMPACT with Gal Gadot” grew from her quest to “do something good with my fame and my social media” after the success of 2017’s “Wonder Woman.”

She and her husband, Yaron Varsano, who is also an executive producer on the series, watched a short documentary from music video director Ryan Pallotta about a dancer from the favelas in Brazil.

“We completely fell in love with the story, and we decided that we’re going to build a concept around the story,” Gadot said.

The first episode of the series, which debuts Monday, follows a young Black figure skating coach in Detroit who has dedicated her life to coaching young girls of color to empower them.