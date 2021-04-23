4/24 Personalities

Gal Gadot is using her Hollywood starpower to spotlight remarkable women from around the world.
The “Wonder Woman” actor is host and executive producer of a new documentary series that follows six women who made a positive impact on their communities despite dealing with poverty, violence, discrimination and natural disasters.
The 35-year-old says “National Geographic Presents IMPACT with Gal Gadot” grew from her quest to “do something good with my fame and my social media” after the success of 2017’s “Wonder Woman.”
She and her husband, Yaron Varsano, who is also an executive producer on the series, watched a short documentary from music video director Ryan Pallotta about a dancer from the favelas in Brazil.
“We completely fell in love with the story, and we decided that we’re going to build a concept around the story,” Gadot said.
The first episode of the series, which debuts Monday, follows a young Black figure skating coach in Detroit who has dedicated her life to coaching young girls of color to empower them.
Another episode tells the story of Kayla, who helps create a safe community for homeless transgender women of color in Memphis, Tenn., by building homes.
***
A documentary about the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is coming to theaters this summer.
Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, Focus Features said Friday that “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” will hit theaters on July 16.
Bourdain shot to fame after the publication of his frank, behind-the-scenes account of restaurant life in “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly” in 2000 and became a beloved culinary travel guide with his CNN series “Parts Unknown.” He died by suicide in June 2018 at age 61.
After its theatrical run, “Roadrunner” will be available on CNN and HBO Max. It will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.
— The Associated Press