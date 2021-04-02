4/3 Nation Briefs

Man charged with 4 counts of murder in California shooting
ORANGE, Calif. — A man was charged Friday with murder and attempted murder in a shooting rampage at a Southern California office building that left four people dead, including a 9-year-old boy.
Orange County prosecutors said Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, was charged with the attempted murder of two police officers after firing at them when they reached the scene of the shooting late Wednesday and the attempted murder of a woman who was wounded but survived. Authorities said Gaxiola had chained the gates to the business complex closed with bicycle cable-type locks before the attack.
Gaxiola was in critical but stable condition. He was shot during the onslaught and authorities are investigating whether he was hit by police or self-inflicted gunfire. Authorities identified the people killed in the attack on the office of Unified Homes, a mobile home brokerage business, as Luis Tovar, 50; Leticia Solis Guzman, 58; Jenevieve Raygoza, 28; and Matthew Farias, 9. They said the suspect and adult victims had business and personal relationships with one another.
U.S. consults with South Korea, Japan on approach to the North
National security adviser Jake Sullivan consulted with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea on Friday as the Biden administration settles on its approach for dealing with North Korea, including its nuclear program.
The Biden administration has yet to disclose how it plans to handle North Korea, although it said this week its policy review was in the final stages.
North Korea last month fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in defiance of U.N. resolutions that prohibit it from conducting such launches. Some experts saw the missile launches, the first of their kind in a year, as meant to apply pressure on the Biden administration.
North Korea has a history of weapons tests early in new administrations in the United States and South Korea. That includes a nuclear test and long-range missile test in 2009, in the first months of the Obama administration.
Myanmar cuts wireless internet service amid coup protests
YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar’s wireless broadband internet services were shut down on Friday by order of the military, local providers said, as protesters continued to defy the threat of lethal violence to oppose the junta’s takeover.
A directive from the Ministry of Transport and Communications on Thursday instructed that “all wireless broadband data services be temporarily suspended until further notice,” according to a statement posted online by local provider Ooredoo.
After weeks of overnight cutoffs of internet access, the military on Friday shut all links apart from those using fiber optic cable, which was working at drastically reduced speeds. Access to mobile networks and all wireless — the less costly options used by most people in the developing country — was blocked.
— From wire reports