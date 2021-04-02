4/3 Nation Briefs

The Biden administration has yet to disclose how it plans to handle North Korea, although it said this week its policy review was in the final stages.

North Korea last month fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in defiance of U.N. resolutions that prohibit it from conducting such launches. Some experts saw the missile launches, the first of their kind in a year, as meant to apply pressure on the Biden administration.

North Korea has a history of weapons tests early in new administrations in the United States and South Korea. That includes a nuclear test and long-range missile test in 2009, in the first months of the Obama administration.

Myanmar cuts wireless internet service amid coup protests

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar’s wireless broadband internet services were shut down on Friday by order of the military, local providers said, as protesters continued to defy the threat of lethal violence to oppose the junta’s takeover.

A directive from the Ministry of Transport and Communications on Thursday instructed that “all wireless broadband data services be temporarily suspended until further notice,” according to a statement posted online by local provider Ooredoo.

After weeks of overnight cutoffs of internet access, the military on Friday shut all links apart from those using fiber optic cable, which was working at drastically reduced speeds. Access to mobile networks and all wireless — the less costly options used by most people in the developing country — was blocked.