4/30 Nation Briefs

Milwaukee man guilty of racist acid attack

A jury has convicted a white Milwaukee man who was accused of throwing acid on a Latino man’s face during a racist attack in 2019.

Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.

The jury rejected Blackwell’s argument that he acted in self-defense after arguing with Mahud Villalaz, 43, over street parking in November 2019 in Milwaukee. He accused Villalaz, who suffered second-degree burns, of being in the country illegally and invading the United States.

Blackwell was waiting for a bus when he told Villalaz that he had parked his truck illegally in a bus stop zone outside a restaurant, prosecutors said. The two could be seen on surveillance video, but not heard, and Blackwell could be seen retrieving an aluminum bottle from his satchel.

Villalaz moved his truck to another parking spot and headed back toward the restaurant. The two argued again and Blackwell splashed the contents of the bottle, which was acidic drain cleaner, in Villalaz’s face.

Blackwell said he carried the drain cleaner for self-defense at night because he’s disabled, and had been attacked on the streets before.

Oath Keeper guilty of seditious conspiracy

A Georgia man affiliated with the far-right Oath Keepers militia group became the second Capitol rioter to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy for his actions leading up and through the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

The sentencing guidelines for Brian Ulrich, who pleaded guilty on Friday, were estimated to be 5 ¼ years to 6 ½ years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

The 44-year-old from Guyton, Georgia, agreed to cooperate with authorities investigating the riot, including testifying before a grand jury.

The seditious conspiracy prosecution is the boldest publicly known attempt so far by the government to prosecute those who attacked the U.S. Capitol.

A conviction under the seditious conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years, compared with five years on the lesser conspiracy charge that others associated with the militia group are facing.

More than 780 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot.

Coyote attack injures girl on Calif. beach

A coyote attacked and seriously injured a girl on Southern California’s famed Huntington Beach, police said.

Officers were called to the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, officers located an injured female child. The child was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” a spokesperson said.

Police later shot two coyotes and one was found dead on the sand about a mile north of the pier. The other coyote was wounded but vanished near a wetlands.

Coyotes are found almost everywhere in California and authorities have long warned that small children and pets can be at risk.