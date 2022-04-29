4/30 Personalities

James Corden said he’ll be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year, calling it a “good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

Corden announced his decision during the taping of Thursday’s “The Late Late Show,” which he began hosting in 2015.

“When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it,” Corden said.

He said the show “has changed my life. ... I am so proud of what we’ve achieved. It’s been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams.”

Corden will remain with the show for another year, he said, promising that it will “go out with a bang” and, he predicted, with “so many tears.”

***

Hello, she’s Dolly — and she has changed her mind.

About six weeks after Dolly Parton announced on Instagram that she’d declined her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the country music superstar began singing a different tune.

“I’ll accept gracefully,” the 76-year-old chart-topper said in a new interview that aired Friday on NPR’s “Morning Edition.”

“I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that,” she added.

On Feb. 2, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that the “Jolene” singer had been nominated as a finalist for its 2022 class — alongside an impressive list of headliners, including Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

But to the disappointment of her legions of fans, last month Parton said she was declining the honor because she felt that she hadn’t “earned that right.”

“When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that,” she said during the NPR interview.