4/6 Personalities

Amy Schumer may have been “triggered and traumatized” by watching Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars, but the host had been prepared to joke about Alec Baldwin fatally shooting Halyna Hutchins on a movie set.

During a stand-up gig over the weekend, Schumer, doing her first set since co-hosting the awards show last weekend, ran through some of the jokes she says her lawyers scrubbed from her script, including barbs about James Franco and Joe Rogan, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie, more like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she told the crowd in Las Vegas.

“I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and (slap) someone.”

In October, Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins, the cinematographer on his Western “Rust,” when he fired a live shot from a prop gun on set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting.”

******

Martha Stewart buried her cat Princess Peony over the weekend. According to Stewart, the ill-fated feline was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self.”

That caption was accompanied by a photo of three men digging a small grave. Stewart, 80, lives in Bedford, New York. According to her website, Stewart adopted Princess Peony and her sister Empress Tang in September 2009. Patch reports that Stewart’s pets include a pair of French bulldogs and two Chow Chows.

“I will miss her very badly,” Stewart wrote. “RIP beauty.”