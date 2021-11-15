4 Bedroom Home in Amelia - $995,000

AGRI-BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY IN SOUTHSIDE VA!! Offering a custom built, LOG home, over 79 acres of country property and also includes an established TURN KEY poultry operation all within 45 minutes of downtown Richmond! Three, fully upgraded poultry houses that are under a long term contract with Tyson foods, offer stable recurring income and a perfect home based business opportunity. The open land offers organic farming, horses, greenhouses or a variety of farming endeavors. The LOG home offers a multi-generational design with an attached, 1 Bedroom suite complete with a second kitchen, living room and ADA bathroom. The main living space enjoys vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, stone fireplace, spacious kitchen with island, generous primary suite with private bath, and a second level bedroom suite with full bath. This working farm offers the country lifestyle within an easy commuting distance for off-farm employment and activities. This is a viable, turn key business opportunity and a family friendly property with a multitude of potential uses. This is a fully operational, working farm with all equipment necessary to continue uninterrupted.