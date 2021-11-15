4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $932,059

Welcome to Independence Farms, featuring the beautiful Madison plan. This plan features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, first floor office space, wrap around porch, 3 car garage, and mudroom. Optional finished third floor space is available! The large first floor owners suite is tucked away for privacy. Independence Farms is an Emerald package community including 9ft ceilings, fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets with crown molding, hardwood floors throughout in living areas. You'll love the large 10 acre tracs of land just minutes from the town of Ashland. Other lots available! NOTE: This home is to be built.