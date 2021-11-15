4 Bedroom Home in Chester - $384,950

Welcome home to 11540 Elmwood, a beautiful home on a corner lot in a quiet, wooded Chester neighborhood. If you're looking for an already great home that you could leave as is, or put your own personal stamp on, the possibilities are endless and this is the place for you! Through the front door you'll notice the gorgeous hardwood floors leading you into the living room, with a wood burning fireplace and crown molding. Next is the open concept kitchen and dining room, complete with laminate floors, chair rails, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Also on this floor is the huge laundry room, with shelves and a cabinet under the sink. Down the stairs is the fully finished basement, with an additional bedroom to create an in law suite if needed, and a mud room with a door leading to a covered path up to the driveway. On the second floor are the additional three bedrooms, the primary having two closets and a private bathroom. Finally, out back is a porch to enjoy the weather from, along with a firepit, tree house, and detached garage. Other noteworthy features include a pull down attic, and newer HVAC and roof. Don't miss out on this home, book your showing today!