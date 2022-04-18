4 Bedroom Home in Chester - $405,000

This beautiful home features a gorgeous open kitchen with an island, a flex room, optional sunroom and a 20ft garage.. All 4 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. This floor place also offers an optional bonus room and full bath on the 3rd floor. Luxury finishes like all brick porches, granite counters, and nickel finishes are standard. Load up on options and choose your own lighting, flooring, and even decorative stone on the front. Contact our site agent for details on all the customizations offered to make this home truly yours.