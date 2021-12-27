It starts by pulling into the driveway which is about to become your favorite part of the day.. Not only did we turn up the curb appeal, The Powell also offers a charming front porch for keeping your packages and guests dry. Pulling into your attached garage, you'll arrive through the family entry. This clever feature keeps the chaos of soccer cleats, muddy paws and backpacks from taking over your home. Next stop—the heart of the home—an open, first-floor living space designed for how today's families live. We get it. You've got your hands full. That's why you can prep dinner at the kitchen island while keeping an eye on the homework getting done in the family room. And why we put the laundry room on the same floor as the bedrooms. In The Powell, everyone has their own bedroom with access to the hallway bath. We saved the best for you—the owner's bedroom. This spacious sanctuary, with two walk-in closets, has a large bathroom. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Chester - $449,990
