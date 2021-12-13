4 Bedroom Home in Chester - $502,950

Build the Hartfield Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This incredible two story home features an over-sized two-car garage, 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open and bright first floor is complete with a gourmet kitchen featuring a large island open to the nook and great room. The upstairs owner's suite boasts two walk-in closets along with a luxurious owner's bathroom with soaking tub and more. The large second floor laundry room is ideal for organization. In addition, families love the extra space that the loft provides. Third floor options are also available.