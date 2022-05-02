4 Bedroom Home in Chester - $524,990

The Savannah, grand living on one level.. A spacious great room is at the heart of this home and flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen and dining area. Three large bedrooms offer sanctuary. Nestled at the back of the house, the owner's suite provides private access to the covered porch and two walk-in closets. Flex space off the foyer can serve as an office, extra living space or dining—whatever you need. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.