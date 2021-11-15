4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $334,900

UNDER CONSTRUCTION ! ~ THE "WINCHESTER 4" BY CARDAN CONSTRUCTION ~ ALWAYS A HUGE FAVORITE ~ PRIVATE 0.8 ACRE SITE ~ THIS CUSTOM BUILT 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BEDROOM OPEN TRANSITIONAL DESIGN IS ALWAYS OUR MOST POPULAR DESIGN ~ 14 X 20 GREAT ROOM / FIREPLACE OPENS TO THE 11 X 14 DINING AREA AND 12 X 16 CUSTOM KITCHEN ~ YOU CAN PICK THE VINYL PLANK FLOORING FOR THE FIRST LEVEL ~ 14 X 22 PRIMARY SUITE WITH FULL PRIVATE BATH PLUS TWO WALK IN CLOSETS ~ 11 X 13 #2 BEDROOM WITH TWIN CLOSETS ~ ATTACHED GARAGE ~ 5 X 16 COVERED FRONT PORCH ~ 12 X 10 REAR DECK ~ CONVENIENT TO GREAT LOCAL SCHOOLS,SHOPPING,THE TRI-CITIES AND FORT LEE ~ PHOTOS ARE OF THE SAME COMPLETED DESIGN BUT MAY SHOW SOME OWNER UPGRADES ~ PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS