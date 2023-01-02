 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $569,950

Build the Monterey Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This stunning Energy Star certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The dining room is located off of the two-story foyer, opening to a gourmet kitchen with an island, an eat in breakfast area, and the family room. The private first floor primary bedroom is located off of the family room and offers a walk-in closet and an en suite that includes a double vanity, garden bathtub, private water closet, and shower with bench. This practical home plan includes a laundry room on the first floor, and 3 bedrooms, a bathroom, loft area, and a large bonus room or 5th bedroom on the second floor. Numerous options are available including a fireplace, screen porch, sunroom, alternate bathroom layouts, and additional primary bedrooms to personalize this home to meet the way you want to live.

