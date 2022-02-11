4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $60,000

Property Subject to Online Auction - List Price is Opening Offer & Is Subject to Change - NO OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED BEFORE END OF AUCTION - 4 BR / 2 BA Single Family Home - Two (2) Parcels Totaling 1.25 ± AC - RVA's Bon Air Suburb - Chesterfield County - Area 64 - 1,868 ± SF - Wood & Carpet Floors Throughout - Vinyl Exterior Siding - Composition Shingle Roof - Detached Garage - Wood Deck - Open Porch - One Story - Built in 1940 - Zoned R-15 - Near Stony Point Fashion Park & Willow Oaks Country Club - Auction Includes 8333 & 8335 Forest Hill Ave. (2 Separate Parcels) - Assessed @ $134,700