4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $789,000

Welcome to LeGault Homes at Summer Lake. The Maison Reve is Stunning and Amazing! This home is to be built sitting on .34 of an acre offering privacy, trees, and nearby trails. This home has many included features: a covered porch that opens into a large living room leading straight to a back covered porch, Pocket Office, Pella windows offering tons of natural light, large kitchen w/ island that is great for cooking and entertaining, Kemper Echo Series 42" kitchen cabinets soft close, granite kitchen countertops, 5" Mannington Engineered included 1st floor (except for bedrooms) & includes second-floor hallway, carpet in bedrooms with 6lb padding, Mudroom, 2nd-floor Primary with double WIC, luxury primary bath, tile primary bath floor, and tile shower, tile floors in secondary baths, stand-alone tub, brushed nickel accessories, fireplace included w/ surround and mantle, Frigidaire appliances, Tankless Water Heater, Recess Lights, 8 total Cable/Data or Phone Prewires, Ceiling Fan Prewires, Designer lighting package, Crown Molding, Elongated Toilets and so much more!