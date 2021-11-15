4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $890,000

Welcome home to 11932 Winterpock Road. Come fall in love with this Charming Custom Home on 40 Acres with 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths and spacious living spaces! You'll enjoy open concept living with a vaulted ceiling in the great room with a huge wood burning fireplace that's open to the dining area and the large kitchen. Imagine a 10' tree next to the hearth. Enjoy cooking with black stainless steel appliances and a large island that’s perfect for entertaining. The first floor Primary bedroom has a large en-suite with a jetted tub and stand up shower. An in-law suite is on the other side of the first floor. Upstairs on each side of the spacious loft/rec area are 2 guest rooms with their own full baths. Space, luxury and a country lifestyle are waiting for you to enjoy on the wrap around porch. The detached 2 car garage has an upstairs 433.8 sqft studio apartment. A Windmill turbine near the home helps reduces electricity costs. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a 3,285 sf home in the countryside so close to shopping, dining and much more. Schedule you’re showing right away and make this your new home!