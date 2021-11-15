 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $890,000

4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $890,000

4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $890,000

Welcome home to 11932 Winterpock Road. Come fall in love with this Charming Custom Home on 40 Acres with 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths and spacious living spaces! You'll enjoy open concept living with a vaulted ceiling in the great room with a huge wood burning fireplace that's open to the dining area and the large kitchen. Imagine a 10' tree next to the hearth. Enjoy cooking with black stainless steel appliances and a large island that’s perfect for entertaining. The first floor Primary bedroom has a large en-suite with a jetted tub and stand up shower. An in-law suite is on the other side of the first floor. Upstairs on each side of the spacious loft/rec area are 2 guest rooms with their own full baths. Space, luxury and a country lifestyle are waiting for you to enjoy on the wrap around porch. The detached 2 car garage has an upstairs 433.8 sqft studio apartment. A Windmill turbine near the home helps reduces electricity costs. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a 3,285 sf home in the countryside so close to shopping, dining and much more. Schedule you’re showing right away and make this your new home!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News