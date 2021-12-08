4 Bedroom Home in Colonial Heights - $252,500

Welcome home to this charming colonial style home with 4 bedrooms and 2.1 baths! It has a large open foyer, family room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen with an island, corian countertops, stainless steel appliances and a Jen Air Range. There is a study with built ins perfect for a home office. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs with the primary bedroom downstairs with french doors that lead out to the deck. There is a large walk in closet, jetted tub in bathroom, and laundry hookups. The whole house has been freshly painted in the last year. Deck and fence were done last year. AC unit downstairs is about 4 months old. The detached garage has a room over with outside stairs leading up to that. Sellers have recently replaced ceiling fans in most rooms. Ring doorbell camera on front door will convey. Conveniently close to Southpark Mall and Publix is just up the street. Property and detached garage are being sold as-is, where is.