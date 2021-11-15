4 Bedroom Home in Disputanta - $267,950

Welcome to this amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath rancher that is nestled on 2.097 acres in Prince George County. Enter the home from the front porch into the large living room with new laminate flooring. Home was renovated 2 years ago and has been maintained and some additional new laminate flooring installed. The primary bedroom has a full bath off the bedroom and walk in closet. Kitchen has new laminate flooring, newer cabinets with soft close drawers, granite countertops and backsplash. There are stainless appliances to include stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Stainless refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain and are sold in as is condition. Out the rear of the home is a large screened in porch, perfect to sit on and view this lovely park like setting. In the rear, down an extended driveway, is a large metal storage building that can hold 3 cars and can be storage or a workshop. Roof is 2019. Extra bonus riding Husqvarna Riding lawn mower to remain.