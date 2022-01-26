SELLER OFFERING $10,000 CREDIT!!! Dreaming of idyllic country-living in your very own historic farmhouse? With this home, you’ll be able to unwind after a long day on the large front porch taking in a gorgeous sunset. This beautiful 2-story country home built in 1912 is filled with original details including ornate staircase trim moldings, hardwood floors, high ceilings, oversized bedrooms, and so much more! The kitchen was fully renovated in 2014 with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, expansive counters, and a breakfast bar. Other upgrades include replacement windows, water softener/purifier system (2019), water heater (2019), and fully serviced septic (2019), and a brand new 50-year roof (Oct,2021)! Situated on a square, 1-acre flat lot, the rear deck overlooks a fenced yard with a storage building as well as an oversized 1-car garage perfect for a workshop. There is also a generator hook-up and RV dump tank tied into the septic system.
4 Bedroom Home in Disputanta - $284,500
