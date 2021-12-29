4 Bedroom Home in Fairfield - $399,500

Welcome to this gorgeously renovated Charming home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and just over 2100SF of living space!! 700 sq.ft, 2 level addition at the rear. Completely stripped to the studs and rebuilt with all new everything this is a perfectly-turn key, move-in ready home looking for a new owner! ORIGINAL BRICK-covered front porch and a large privacy fenced-in rear yard plus a 2 Level Wood Deck and off street parking! Walk into a spacious Living Room. A separate Dining Room, an extra-large kitchen with premium cabinets, soft-close doors, and pullout drawers, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances, and plenty of recessed lights! Built-in Pantry! BEDROOM on the 1st floor off of the kitchen with wood flooring, recessed lights & FULL BATHROOM! The staircase leading to the 2nd level is the ORIGINAL Hardwood carefully restored. A Huge MASTER bedroom & Master bathroom await with an enormous Walk-in-Closet that could also be used as an office! Bright & Large 3rd & 4th Bedrooms with multiple EXTRA LARGE windows. Large FULL BATH in 2nd-floor hallway, Separate Closet for WASHER & DRYER! 2 level wood deck offering a 'Balcony' off of the master bedroom!