4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $529,990

Choosing the right size for your home can be tricky.. One that's too small, and you may very quickly outgrow it. Too big, and it could end up being more than you actually need. The Ballenger is like the “Goldilocks” of home models – not too big, not too small, it's just right. The Ballenger gives you just the right amount of space, but over-delivers on flexibility. From a choice of attractive styles in front, to an optional covered porch out back, you can make it yours. Enter through the covered porch into the flex space – a room that's whatever you want it to be. Whether it's a living room, dining room or study is up to you. The kitchen comes with a huge modern island, and flows neatly into the dining area and large family room. It's a great way to stay in the conversation while making dinner for family or friends. If you really want to cozy things up, you can add a fireplace, too. Upstairs, the owner's bedroom has two separate closets, so there's no tug-of-war over wardrobe space. You have four bedrooms with an upstairs laundry room! Also a finished basement with another bedroom. Looking for that “just right” home? The Ballenger might just be your best bet. “We loved our old house, but... *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.