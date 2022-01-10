4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $540,233

A grand two-story entry welcomes guests to this beautiful new home.. The main floor offers an open great room with an added window and a well-appointed kitchen featuring a center island, walk-in pantry and adjacent dining room. You'll also appreciate a private study, a convenient powder room and a mudroom. Upstairs, discover a laundry, a versatile loft, a lavish owner's suite showcasing extra windows, an immense walk-in closet and an attached bath with a linen closet, plus two additional bedrooms and a shared bath. A finished basement adds another bedroom and bathroom, as well as an immense rec room.