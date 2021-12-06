4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $568,036

The main floor of this new home features a spacious great room and a gourmet kitchen with a walk-in pantry, large center island and adjacent sunroom.. A private study with French doors, convenient powder room and mudroom are also included. Up the elegant oak stairs, discover a versatile loft and three generous bedrooms in addition to the luxurious owner's suite, complete with an expansive walk-in closet and a deluxe bath with a walk-in shower. You'll also appreciate a bathroom and recreation room in the basement, convenient for entertaining. Ask how you can personalize interior finishes at the Home Gallery(tm)!