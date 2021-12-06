 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $568,036

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $568,036

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $568,036

The main floor of this new home features a spacious great room and a gourmet kitchen with a walk-in pantry, large center island and adjacent sunroom.. A private study with French doors, convenient powder room and mudroom are also included. Up the elegant oak stairs, discover a versatile loft and three generous bedrooms in addition to the luxurious owner's suite, complete with an expansive walk-in closet and a deluxe bath with a walk-in shower. You'll also appreciate a bathroom and recreation room in the basement, convenient for entertaining. Ask how you can personalize interior finishes at the Home Gallery(tm)! 

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News