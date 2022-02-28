You asked; we listened.. You said you wanted a home that was open, but still functional; beautiful, but practical. You said you wanted the spaces to fit the way you live, even if the way you live changes. So we designed the Hudson. Make the first floor what you want it to be, with an open flex space that can become a library; a study that can become a first floor bedroom with a bath, a huge island and living space that can feature a covered porch. The second floor has an owner's suite that's like a personal spa with a flexible bath and two huge closets. Many areas come with a lower level that can be finished to have another bedroom and bath. The Hudson comes in a variety of beautiful facades, all featuring a covered entry. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $594,990
