 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $600,968

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $600,968

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $600,968

Welcome to this Coronado home!. Included features: a private study with French doors; a spacious great room with added windows; a well-appointed kitchen with a center island; a cheerful sunroom; a lavish owner's suite boasting additional windows and a deluxe bath with a walk-in shower; open oak stairs and a 2-car garage. Ask how you can personalize this home at our Home Gallery(tm)!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News