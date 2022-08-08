 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $692,990

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $692,990

Formal living and dining room off foyer.. Striking kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Spacious great room with ample windows and optional fireplace. Cozy dining area off kitchen with access to backyard. Private home office off kitchen. Luxurious owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. Optional Extra Suite on first floor for overnight guests.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Prosecutor says no evidence Dogwood Dell was target of alleged plot; Richmond chief 'stands behind' investigation

UPDATE: Prosecutor says no evidence Dogwood Dell was target of alleged plot; Richmond chief 'stands behind' investigation

A Richmond prosecutor on Wednesday told a judge during a hearing for two Guatemalan immigrants charged in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot that he had no evidence that it was to planned for Dogwood Dell, as the city's police chief and mayor noted during a July 6 press conference.

Watch now: Defendants in alleged July Fourth mass shooting plot appear in Richmond court

Read the statement from Richmond police

Continuing coverage of alleged Dogwood Dell shooting plot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News