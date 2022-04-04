 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $693,990

Formal living and dining room off foyer.. Striking kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Spacious great room with ample windows and optional fireplace. Cozy dining area off kitchen with access to backyard. Private home office off kitchen. Luxurious owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. Optional Extra Suite on first floor for overnight guests.

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen shuts down until further notice

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen — Metro-Richmond's family run, fresh donut food truck — is shutting down it's operations until further notice, according to a statement the company left on Facebook. Current owners Lucas Miller and his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya are in the process of acquiring a new operator.

