4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $695,900

FIRST TIME OFFERED! This is THE PREMIER model home for the Estates at Lee’s Park. Built on the FIRST LOT of the neighborhood, this brick front, over 5000 sqft home HAS ALL THE UPGRADES available at that time. When you first arrive, observe the established immaculate grounds that has stone wall and tiered flowerbeds and flowering trees. Everything that you could think of adding to a home is in here. Come in through the GRAND ENTRANCE and you are meet with two story foyer and Hardwood throughout the first floor (except family room). The “Chef’s Kitchen” with Elite Grade GE Profile SS appliances, 12' X 3' center island and Formal Dining Room. Looking for something a little less formal, you have a SPACIOUS, sun-drenched morning room right off the kitchen which leads to a large deck. First floor also includes a formal living room, office and large family room w/fireplace. HUGE Master bedroom with private bath upstairs, hardwood floored sitting/nursery room creates your OWN Oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the day! Finished basement has room for Games, wired for Home Theater and additional guests, the sky is the limit! Don’t wait! Make this home yours!