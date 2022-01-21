4 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $2,295

Beautiful 3 story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, located the Duncan Park at Sadler Walk subdivision, in Glen Allen! Kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen island, and lots of cabinet storage space! Foyer and stairs are beautiful hardwood flooring, with carpet in the living room and bedrooms. The third story of the home features an amazing master bedroom suite, complete with a master bathroom with a double vanity sink, walk-in closet, and sliding doors leading to a balcony. This home also featured a fenced in back yard and 2-car paved parking pad. Laundry closet with stack-able washer/dryer. Located just minutes from Short Pump Mall, ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and endless dining options! Positioned within the Glen Allen School District, 11315 Mayo Court is also a short drive to the Fan, Carytown and downtown Richmond. Utilities are not included.