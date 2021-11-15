4 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $549,900

Beautiful updated 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the highly sought out Wyndham community. Prime location directly across the street from clubhouse & pool. The new eat-in kitchen (2020) has porcelain tile floors, white cabinets w/built in spice rack, honed granite counters w/center island + additional large sitting bar, recessed lights, pantry, glass door to the Dining rm & open to the spacious (31'X18') vaulted Family room also w/porcelain tile floor & new windows (2019). The Living rm w/hardwood floors has a brick fireplace w/gas logs & white mantel, recessed lights & glass French doors opening to the formal Dining rm. The Dining rm w/many upgrades - crown molding, chair rail, hardwood floors, new chandelier, glass door to Kitchen for privacy & also 2 sets of glass French doors leading to the Living room & Family room. The privacy makes this a great office space as well. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms w/new paint & new carpeting. The primary bedroom has a large walk in closet + a 2nd closet & private bath w/new double vanity/sinks (June 2021). 2nd Hall bath also has a new vanity & sink (2021). New lights, New roof 2017, New firepit & patio 2019, New paint & fenced in back yard