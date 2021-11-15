4 Bedroom Home in Goochland - $750,000

Are you ready for the country life...horses...chickens...bees...veggies...hunting...privacy...and more? Bring your 4 wheelers and build a track, host parties or just enjoy the country life. This property is a rare find with 66 acres with a 3552 sq. ft. home. The layout of the house is optimal with formal living room and dining room, large eat-in kitchen and cozy family room with a wood burning fireplace. There are 1st and 2nd floor primary bedrooms with en-suite baths along with 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. It will be easy to update and add your personal touches to this wonderful layout. Short Pump is a quick 30 minute drive, Goochland CH is just 7 miles away and you can be in Charlottesville in about 45 minutes. And while most country properties do not have access to internet, this property has a Comcast Xfinity cable at the entrance of the driveway! Priced to sell, it is listed just below the county assessment of $775,000 for both of the parcels that make up the 66 acres. All of your upgrades will only add value and enjoyment for years to come. Set up a time to visit by calling your Realtor or me for a private showing.