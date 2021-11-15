4 Bedroom Home in Hanover - $514,990

Welcome to 15181 Fawn Hollow Trail. Custom Built By LeGault Homes. This home is to be built sitting on 1.1 acres with gorgeous views. This home has many included features: 1st-floor master, luxury master bath, walk-in closets, 42" kitchen cabinets, granite kitchen countertops, hardwood floors in main living areas, carpet in bedrooms, tile master bath floor, and tile shower, tile floors in secondary baths, trey ceilings, fireplace, frigidaire appliances, designer lighting package and so much more. Some features showing on the floor plan may be optional.