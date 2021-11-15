4 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $289,900

MOVE IN READY COLONIAL with an OPEN FLOOR PLAN!!! GREAT ROOM with Gas Fireplace flows to an EAT-IN KITCHEN with ISLAND. BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS AND KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS. Living Room, currently used as an OFFICE has the Flexibility for use as a Formal Dining Room. NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. Four Bedrooms provide multiple options for a Hobby Space or Music Room in addition to use as a bedroom. The Great Room provides Easy Access to the REAR DECK, Great for Entertaining. A Tree-Lined Rear Yard provides Privacy. Conveniently located with easy access to I 64, I 295, Rt 360, shopping and restaurants.