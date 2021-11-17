4 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $349,000

***INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY*** Don't miss your chance to own this original schoolhouse built in 1900 located right down from Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens! This home showcases 13' ceilings downstairs, original hardwoods and detailing on the mantels, bannister and stairs. A second floor balcony over the front porch graciously welcomes you into the circular driveway. Currently 4 BR 1 bath but another full and half bath can be added (renovation plans attached). The current outbuilding with BR/bath/kitchen can be rented or would make the perfect in-law suite. A brand new Rheem gas furnace was added in 2019 and electrical has been upgraded to 200 amp. Bring your ideas as the possibilities are endless! *Please note there are active bee hives in the back of the property so please exercise caution*