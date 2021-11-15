4 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $425,000

ONE OWNER, Pristine 4 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Home in Gayton Station. Eat-in Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Recessed Lighting, Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry and Exit to Garage. Dining Room with Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding and Chair Rail. Family Room with Recessed Lighting, Gas Fireplace and 2 Ceiling Fans. Upstairs Features 4 Bedrooms with Carpet, Ceiling Fans and Closets. Primary Bath with Marble, Tile, Double Vanity, Shower and Linen Closet. Hallway Full Bath with Double Vanity, Tub, Shower and Laundry Closet. Lounge on the Cozy Screened Porch with Plenty of Shade. Patio with Firepit right off Screened Porch. Great Location in Sought-after School District. Perfect for Kids and Dogs. State of the Art Lighting and Electrical. Replacement Windows. Detached Tool Shed. Walk to Greengate, Restaurants and Shopping. CASUAL LIVING!