4 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $429,000

This beautiful two story home can have TWO OWNER'S SUITES!. Featuring a standard 1st floor owner's suite and 3 bedrooms upstairs, a 5th bedroom or media room is available as an option. The open 1st floor layout includes a formal dining room, kitchen open to the family room, breakfast area, ½ bath, & a 20ft garage. The 2nd floor features 3 or 4 bedrooms, a loft, and the hall bath. Load up on options and choose your own lighting, flooring, and even decorative stone on the front. Contact our site agent for details on all the customizations offered to make this home truly yours.