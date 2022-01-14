4 Bedroom Home in Highland Springs - $147,000

Charming Cape with 2 Car Detached Garage/Workshop and Spacious Fenced Back Yard. Ceiling Fans throughout. Hard Wood Floors in Living Room, Hall and Downstairs Bedrooms. Tiled Bathroom. Utility Room. All Appliances Convey. 2 Blocks off the Bus Line. Walk to the New Highland Springs High School. Walk to Grocery Store, Pharmacy, Bank and Post Office, nearby Shopping & Dining, even Walk to the Movie Theater and Bakery. Easy Access to I-64 & I-295. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties or representations as to the availability or accuracy of information herein. All information must be verified by the purchaser. Call William Barnes to find out more about the FHA $100. Down Payment Program. Seller will make no repairs. Sold 'as-is'. No one may alter, repair or occupy the property until after closing & funding.