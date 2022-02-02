MOTIVATED SELLERS. BRING YOUR BEST OFFER! Make this home your home! This 4 bedroom home needs someone to come in and bring it back to the glory it once was. Walk into the main foyer with a fire place! The Living room has a large bay window along with the primary bedroom. Enjoy the 9 foot ceilings as you enter into the living room. Hardwood floors are both downstairs and upstairs. This home offers a large dinning room and a full front porch to set out and enjoy the evening! Right off the Kitchen is a large pantry and a full laundry room. Both full baths have the claw foot tubs! Plenty of space for the whole family! All this and you still have a full walk up attic that could be turned into whatever you desire. The garage is 24 by 24 and wired for electric and cable! This could be the perfect man/she cave! All this comes with the new High school being built in Highland Springs. Also you can pick Pecans off you're own tree. Don't like Pecans try picking a Peach off the Peach tree, or Blue Berries! All though this home needs some love this could be a great investment for your forever home! This home is being sold ASIS Where is. make sure offers include the ASIS addendum.
4 Bedroom Home in Highland Springs - $172,500
