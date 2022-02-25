 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $49,900

This fixer upper features a corner lot, central air and heat, front and rear fencing, and hardwood floors. This home is waiting for the new Owner to bring it back to life. Renovation option for this home are ENDLESS.

