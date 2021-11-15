4 Bedroom Home in Jetersville - $239,000

Here’s your chance for quiet country living in this meticulously maintained and spacious 4 bedroom 2 full bath home set in the middle of a square shaped five acre lot. There’s plenty of space for the kids and pets to play safely. The detached outbuilding has electricity and lights. Recent upgrades include the installation of gas logs in the fireplace, new air handler for the HVAC system, new hot water heater, new seamless gutters and downspouts, new stainless appliances, and a completely remodeled bathroom in the primary bedroom suite including a glass enclosed shower stall. Enjoy the quiet of the country, sit on the deck and watch the wildlife, throw a party, plant that garden, get some chickens or a horse, whatever you like with no restrictions on this 5 acre property. Enjoy one of the lowest property tax rates in the Commonwealth of Virginia here in Amelia County.