 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $3,695

4 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $3,695

4 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $3,695

Spacious Brick home in sought after area of Manakin-Sabot. FULLY FURNISHED! All you need are you bags and you can move in. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floor throughout. Party Room/bar upstairs. 2 DISHWASHERS!. Office, Den, Formal Dining Room and Living Room. Spacious eat-in kitchen. Sun Room. Beautifully landscaped partly wooded lot.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News